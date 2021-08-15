Advertisement

Sony TV’s popular singing reality show, Indian Idol 12, is drawing to a close at midnight today. A 12-hour long grand finale dubbed the ‘Greatest Finale Ever,’ the celebration is currently underway. While fans are eager to know who among Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukha Priya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal and Nihal Tauro will lift the trophy, we take you back in time to meet the previous winners.

Started in India in 2004, the reality show has consisted of 12 seasons (including the one underway). While 10 of these featured singers above the age of 18, the remaining – season 7 & 8, saw young singing talents wowing the judges and audiences across the nation.

As we are less than 12 hours away from knowing who will pick up the Indian Idol 12 trophy, here’s a look at the previous winners and what they are up to now.

Abhijeet Sawant

Abhijeet Sawant won the first season of Indian Idol. Post that, he released his first solo album Aapka Abhijeet Sawant in 2005. Since then, he has lent his voice to several Bollywood songs, including Mar Jaavan Mit Jaavan (Aashiq Banaya Aapne), Happy Ending (Tees Maar Khan), Sau Tarah Ke Revisited & Ishqa (Dishoom) and more. Abhijeet has also been part of other reality shows like Star Plus’ Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar (finalist), Indian Idol 5 (host), Nach Baliye (Season 4) and more.

Sandeep Acharya

Sandeep Acharya took home the trophy in 2006, becoming the second Indian Idol. After winning the show, he got a ₹1 crore contract from Sony BMG, a music album contract and a brand new Maruti Baleno car. He also participated in Jalwa Four 2 Ka 1 and appeared on the Sony TV show Kause Ye Pyar Hai. Sadly, Acharya died on 15 December 2013.

Prashant Tamang

Prashant Tamang was declared an Indian Idol winner in 2007. After winning the show, Tamang launched his maiden album Dhanyavad (Thank You), consisting of Nepali and Hindi songs, with Sony BMG. Besides touring the world, he also lent his voice for a few Nepali films starting with Himmat 2. In 2009, Tamang began acting in Nepali films, and his filmography includes Gorkha Paltan (2010), Angalo Yo Maya Ko(2011), Kina Maya Ma (2011), Nishani (2014) and more.

Sourabhee Debbarma

Sourabhee Debbarma became the first woman to win the Indian Idol title in 2009. Post that, she went on to breaks the Guinness World Record by attempting to sing a song hanging upside down. She won it by breaking New Zealand’s Rebecca Wright record (she sang upside down for 3 minutes 53 seconds). Sourabhee sang upside down for 4 minutes and 30 seconds. She has also been seen performing across India and abroad.

Sreeram Chandra

After winning Indian Idol 5, Sreerama Chandra made a name for himself as a playback singer in the Telugu film industry and also debuted as an actor in the 2013 film Sri Jagadguru Aadi Sankara. He has also played the lead in Prema Geema Jantha Nai and featured alongside Salman Khan in an ad.

Vipul Mehta

This Punjabi singer took home the Indian Idol trophy in 2012. Since then, he has released a couple of singles, including Rowaan Mein (2012) and Vande Mataram – A Tribute to Soldiers (2015), an album- Hello Namaste Sat Sri Akal in 2012 and also featured as an actor in the 2019 Bollywood film Khandaani Shafakhana.

Anjana Padmanabhan

Anjana Padmanabhan was announced the first Indian Idol Junior winner in 2013. What’s she has been up to since then is not made public to the media.

Ananya Sritam Nanda

Ananya Sritam Nanda followed Anjana and took home the trophy as the second Indian Idol Junior winner. Post winning the show, she released her debut album Mausam Mastana. She has made a name for herself as a playback singer and lent her voice for the Bollywood film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, several Ollywood films like Agastya, Baby (2016 film), Kathadeli Matha Chuin and more. In 2019, she participated in Rising Star and made it to the Top 5

LV Revanth

Post winning the show, the already well-known Telugu playback singer continued impressing all with his voice. His discography includes tracks like Telisaney Na Nuvvey and Oopiri Aaguthunnadhey from Arjun Reddy, Manohari from Baahubali: The Beginning and more.

Salman Ali

Since winning the Indian Idol 10 trophy, Salman Ali has made his Bollywood playback debut and has lent his voice to songs like Sab Badhiya Hai (Sui Dhaaga), Jai He (Satellite Shankar), Habibi Ke Nain (Dabangg 3), Teri Meri Kahani Remix (Happy Hardy and Heer) and more.

Sunny Hindustani

The reigning Indian Idol winner is Sunny Hindustani. Since his win, he has been credited as a playback singer in a couple of films, including Panga (for the song Jugnu) and Bad Boy (Tere Nazar).

Coming back to Indian Idol 12, who among Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukha Priya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal and Nihal Tauro are you cheering for? Let us know in the comments below.

