With the much-loved singing reality show Indian Idol 12 drawing to an end this week – its grand finale is currently underway, Sony TV is all set to bring back its much-awaited comedy show. Starting next weekend – August 21, Kapil Sharma and gang will be back to entertain and make our Saturdays and Sundays livelier with the latest season of The Kapil Sharma.

Giving the latest season a grand premiere will be Bollywood Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. We are guaranteed a fun and relaxing opening weekend with their usual amounts of sass, wit, and humour. Scroll below to know what’s in store and have a look at the latest promo.

A while ago, Kapil Sharma took to his official Instagram handle and shared the promo of the latest, upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Along with the video, the ace comedian wrote, “Coming on 21st august 😍 #thekapilsharmashow #tkss #akshaykumar #ajaydevgan #comedy #fun #masti only on @sonytvofficial @banijayasia”

The promo begins with Ajay Devgn making an entry atop two strings as extras dressed in surgical uniforms push him on stage. It then moves to Akshay Kumar unveiling himself on The Kapil Sharma Show stage by unzipping his hoodie that covers his face. We then hear Kapil’s voice in the background say, “Pehle hi episode main aapne grand boni karwadi”, as a series of video clips of what will be telecast next week plays on.

We then hear him tell Akshay Kumar, “Aapni filmo mai rocket, road roller tak bhi chala liya ab kya chalayenge aap?” To this, Akki, in his wittiest form, replies, “Itne saalo se tera show chala raha hu woh kya hai!” We then see Kapil Sharma being his usual self as he set lost in Nora Fatehi’s beauty as Ajay Devgn walks from behind and knocks him off balance – leading to all bursting in laughter.

Check out The Kapil Sharma Show promo here:

Also, check out these other still from the upcoming episodes that Kapil Sharma shared on social media:

How excited are you for the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show? This season will feature an array of comedians, including Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar and more.

