Tanuj Virwani Recalls Continue Shooting 'Cartel' Despite Slitting His Finger With A Pocket Knife

Actor Tanuj Virwani, known for his role of ‘Vayu Raghavan’ in the web series ‘Inside Edge’, plays one of the central characters in the upcoming action-drama ‘Cartel’ where he injured himself during a sequence.

Tanuj, who plays ‘Major Bhau’ in the series, happened to slit the sides of his fingers while shooting for a crucial action sequence for the show.

Tanuj Virwani’s character ‘Major Bhau’ is a man with integrity who hails from an army background however now he serves his family.

Speaking about the action sequences, the actor mentioned: “Before ‘Cartel’, I haven’t done many action scenes on screen. And it was fascinating because we had a lot of gunfights, street chases, hand-to-hand combat, knife fights, and such action. So it required us to step up. Even though we did a lot of rehearsals and choreography, it all boils down to what happens on the day.”

While talking about the time when he was hurt badly on the set, Tanuj recalled: “During one of the main sequences I had to stab one of the goons with the knife. It was a pocket knife with a little button on the side, and I accidentally pressed the button which led to the sharp side opening on the other side. It went right back into the side of my finger and slit me badly. I was in acute pain and it was pretty nasty. But we had to complete the sequence since it was the final take.”

