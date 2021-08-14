Advertisement

The Indian Idol 12’ Greatest Finale Ever’ is tomorrow and the excitement surrounding it is at an all-time high. While either one of the six finalists – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Sayli Kishore Kambli, Mohd. Danish or Nihal Tauro- will lift the trophy by August 15 midnight; the Karnataka lad Nihal has opened up about how he feels.

While talking about reaching the show’s finale, he also spoke about how he learnt Hindi, as well as the effect trolls, have on him. Read on.

During a recent chat with Indian Express, Indian Idol 12 finalist Nihal Tauro got candid about his journey on the musical reality show. Calling his achievement a blessing of his parents, Nihal said, “Honestly, everyone is so amazing this season that it must have been my parents’ prayers that got me here. I did work hard, but I think everyone does that. I still cannot wrap my head around the fact that I am in the last stage of the show. Can’t wait to see who finally gets to take home the trophy.”

Nihal Tauro added, “Every young singer dreams to be on Indian Idol stage, and while I have done regional shows, this has given me newfound fame. I know reality shows cannot be the end of one’s journey, and hence my real struggle will begin after the finale. I promise to work hard and achieve all my goals,” he added.

While this Indian Idol 12 finalist has a strong southern accent while talking, it doesn’t seem that prominent when he sings Hindi songs as his pronunciations sound clear. Crediting his love for certain cartoons as the ones who helped improve his speech and accent, Nihal Tauro said, “I used to watch Doraemon and Shin-chan in Hindi to improve my language. That really helped me while performing. I have improved so much. Now I also pick words from songs and use them while conversing with people.”

Besides getting love from fans on social media, the Indian Idol 12 finalist also faced some trolls. Talking about whether they bothered him, he said, “I really believe that everyone has the right to an opinion. Whenever we felt that they might have been right, we worked on it. All of us really wanted each one of our listeners to be proud of us. Tomorrow, they should be able to say that may be we judged them too soon.”

The Indian Idol 12 grand finale will air on August 15 from noon till midnight on Sony TV and Sony Liv.

