Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Jheel Mehta Was Body-Shamed For Having Big Teeth But It Didn't Matter To Her!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jheel Mehta, whom we fondly remember as ‘old Sonu’, has been pretty active on Instagram, posting for her fans. In one such inspiring post recently, she highlights the topic of ‘body shaming’, which needs to be discussed more on social media.

In a routine before & after template, she backs her video with Avanti Nagral, Kevin Fernando’s song ‘Imperfect’ to express her thoughts. With the song’s beautiful lyrics like, “It’s hard not to wish I was perfect, It’s so easy for me to forget, That I’m not a doll in a new dress, But nobody is the last time I checked…” Jheel wished she should’ve heard this song when she was a teenager.

The ‘before’ part of her video has comments like ‘you’re too tall’, ‘you’ve big teeth’, ‘you’re not skinny enough’, ‘you should do something of that acne’, ‘you were a lot of makeup’. But the positive ‘after’ part transforms her thoughts into how she’s funny, beautiful, kind, happy and doesn’t matter who says what & ‘perfect is imperfect’.

The former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star captioned the video as: “I wish I heard this song by @avantinagral as a teenager. It took me such a long time to truly accept myself and feel confident in the way I am and to understand that as long as I like and accept who I am, what others say DOES NOT matter.”

Jheel Mehta’s caption also read, “If you happen to read this, go tell a friend that you think they’re beautiful, smart and kind, I’m sure they’ll appreciate it.”

Watch the video here:

Jheel Mehta gained immense popularity from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and she gets still recognised for the same. It’s also brave of her to talk about things like body-shaming, which needs to be discussed on social media. All power to her & to everyone emerging victorious over such things!

