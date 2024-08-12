Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah may have turned controversial today, but the cast members cannot deny the fame they have earned over the years. And they have also witnessed a massive increase in their bank balance. Tanmay Vekaria, aka Bagha, used to earn 4,000 a month but has seen a 450% increase in his salary today. Scroll below as we decode the number game!

Tanmay has been a part of TMKOC since it first aired in 2008. However, he would play multiple characters as and when the script required. It was only in 2011 that he was introduced as one of the supporting cast members, Bagheshwar “Bagha” Daddu Undhaiwala. He is an employee at Gada Electronics, owned by Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) and the nephew of Nattu Kaka.

Tanmay Vekaria First Salary

Many wouldn’t know, but Tanmay Vekaria used to work as a marketing executive for Kotak Mahindra Bank. He was hired at a sum of Rs 4,000/month. His father was an actor and featured in many Gujarati dramas. He followed the footsteps of his dad, but the journey wasn’t easy because there were times he did not have enough finances to make ends meet. That’s when he took up the aforementioned job.

Our Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Bagha was paid a sum of Rs 250 for his first theatre show.

Tanmay Vekaria’s TMKOC salary

As per sources, Tanmay takes home somewhere between Rs 22,000-25,000 for one episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Even if one considers the lower bracket, that’s a salary hike of about 450%.

Mind you, there are times when the plot revolves around Gada Electronics. So, Vekaria shoots for multiple episodes in a single month. One can only imagine the staggering total he earns despite being a supporting cast member! And rightfully so, since the actor has shown his loyalty to Asit Kumarr Modi and his team for 16 years.

