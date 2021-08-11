Advertisement

Fans of the singing reality show have been eagerly waiting to see the Indian Idol 12 Grand finale as the longest-running season of the show is about to close its curtains on August 15, 2021. We now have six finalists fighting for the trophy but a tarot card reader predicts who will be a winner.

While the fight for the trophy is mainly between Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, and Shanmukhapriya, fans of the contestants Pawandeep and Arunita are making a lot of noise on social media. All three contestants have created a maximum sensation on the show.

Advertisement

Now as per BollywoodLife report, Ayush Gupta who is one of the youngest tarot card readers in the country said, “According to me, it is between Pawandeep Rajan and Mohammad Danish. Their stars are aligned really well now. Rajan is very popular so the trophy might just go to him. But the season is a huge success and I wish everyone the best.”

The report also quoted another tarot card reader Aditya Nair as saying, “For me, it is between Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. Both of them have great energy. This phase is an excellent one for Pawandeep Rajan. He is destined for a life of fame. Though Arunita Kanjilal is a tough competitor, going by current energies it is Pawandeep Rajan who is my winner.”

Interestingly, the Indian Idol 12 Grand finale will be the longest-running finale episode too. The long-running season of one of India’s most popular singing contests is about to end with a 12-hour-long episode. Several celebrities from Bollywood will be gracing the stage, adding up to the charm of the finale with their stunning performances.

Fans can expect fun moments between guests and contestants and the contestants delivering their final performances on the stage. As per the latest promo, singing stars of the film industry like Udit Narayan, Mika Singh, Annu Kapoor, Javel Ali, Alka Yagnik, Anu Malik, and judges Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkar, will all be present in the finale.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will also be seen promoting their film Shershaah.

Must Read: Mika Singh Slams Sunidhi Chauhan & Ex-Judges Who Called Out Sob Stories Of Reality Shows: “Pichhle Bees Saal Se Chalta Aa Raha Hai Yeh Rona-Dhona”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube