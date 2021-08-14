Advertisement

Shamita Shetty is currently a part of Bigg Boss OTT and is making headlines every now and then. From her fights with Akshara Singh to Pratik Sehajpal – the actress is making sure to grab the limelight while being a part of the controversial reality show. Akshara’s discussion with Urfi Javed about Shamita’s age has led to KRK’s comment on the same involving her sister Shilpa Shetty.

Kamaal R. Khan who happens to be a self-proclaimed critic doesn’t shy away from taking digs and commenting on Bollywood and television celebrities.

KRK took to his Twitter account and tweeted, “#BiggBoss house contestants are correct about #ShamitaShetty! I did #BiggBoss3 with her in 2009, when she was 35 years old. So now she is 48 years old.”

Well, this didn’t go well with the netizens and they started defending Shamita Shetty’s age and a user commented on KRK tweet, “Shamita younger to Shilpa who is 46 yrs of age. Forget her age u seem to hv crossed the mandatory years of ur life which God has decided for u n hence talking rubbish.”

Another user commented, “She is not as old as you and it’s not right how can we do age shaming of her”.

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty got into a nasty argument with Akshara Singh when requested the housemates to stay away from gluten-free products as they are especially sent for her and singer Neha Bhasin.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Akshara mocked Shamita and said, “Chaar line English ka bol liya toh apne aap ko hi-fi samajhne lage… yahan par Hindi bolna chahiye English bolne ka koi kaam nahi hai… (She thinks she’s better than everyone else just because she can speak English. There’s no place for English here. We are supposed to speak in Hindi).”

What are your thoughts on KRK commenting on Shamita Shetty’s age? Tell us in the comments below.

