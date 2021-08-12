Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT has just started and is already making headlines. In the recent episode, Shamita Shetty and Akshara Singh got into a nasty fight where the Bhojpuri actress mocked Shetty over her hi-fi behaviour and starry tantrums. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those of you who don’t know, Shamita is sharing kitchen responsibilities with Divya Agarwal and got into an argument with Akshara over her dietary instructions.

It so happened that Shamita Shetty was telling all the other housemates to stay away from gluten-free products as they’re sent especially for her and singer Neha Bhasin. This for obvious reasons didn’t go well with Akshara Singh and she mocked the Mohabbatein actress.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Akshara Singh mocked Shamita Shetty and said, “Chaar line English ka bol liya toh apne aap ko hi-fi samajhne lage… yahan par Hindi bolna chahiye English bolne ka koi kaam nahi hai… (She thinks she’s better than everyone else just because she can speak English. There’s no place for English here. We are supposed to speak in Hindi).”

This wasn’t the first time that Shamita got into an argument over food with a housemate. Earlier, the beauty got into an argument with Pratik Sehajpal over the same issue.

Apart from her food fight with Akshara Singh, Shamita Shetty recently made a revelation and spoke about co-contestant Nishant Bhat. The Mohabbatein actress revealed that the choreographer once ‘crossed the line’ with her and made her uncomfortable.

However, Shamita didn’t get into details about the same incident.

What are your thoughts on Shamita Shetty getting mocked by Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh? Tell us in the comments below.

