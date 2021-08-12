Advertisement

Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT premiered four days ago and the audiences are already hooked on to the show. As contestants on the show are opening up about their lives with each other and for the world to see, Muskan Jattana aka Moose made a major revelation. Scroll down to know.

The nasty fights and arguments between contestants like Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal to Shamita Shetty’s comments on Nishant Bhat have already grabbed the limelight. Amidst the buzz, the social media influencer was asked about her sexual orientation and her answer left everyone surprised.

During a conversation with Pratik Sehajpal, Moose Jattana during the live feed of Bigg Boss OTT said, “I am more attracted to boys. On the spectrum, the connection with a girl is more important to me.” She also said that she would like to marry a girl if she develops a strong relationship with the person.

The 20-year-old influencer now has over 186,000 followers on Instagram. She is known for her unique videos and images on socio-political issues and pop-culture themes.

Apart from Moose Jattana’s sexual orientation, she also made headlines when co-contestant, Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh said that Moose had been rude to her and had used cuss words on the show.

Meanwhile, a report revealed that Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will be shooting the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with the host Karan Johar. A source revealed to SpotboyE, “The duo will enter as guest connections and will give some interesting tasks to the contestants inside to rebuild their connections. Sidharth and Shehnaz will shoot for the episode on Saturday.”

Previously, Voot handle shared a post with a caption, “#BiggBossOTT ka pehla Sunday ka vaar hone wala hai super entertaining jab aayegi Bigg Boss ki favourite jodi. Can you guess woh kaun hai? Watch #BiggBossOTT ka naya episode, streaming now on Voot!” Since then fans have guessing that the Bigg Boss jodi is none other than SidNaaz.

