Shehnaaz Gill became enormously popular after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She was indeed an entertainment package and made her fans laugh wholeheartedly. From her undeniable chemistry with housemate Sidharth Shukla to flirting with Salman Khan – the beauty made sure to grab the attention of audiences.

Shehnaaz who is fondly called ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ is all set to enter Bigg Boss OTT along with Sidharth.

A while ago, Voot shared a picture of a couple not revealing their faces. But the fans were quick to guess that it was none other than Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. The couple is all set to enter Bigg Boss OTT and we can’t wait to see them together yet again.

Talking to IANS, Shehnaaz Gill said, “Bigg Boss has given me a lot…a new identity, emotional bonds and a person who I can go to as a friend. It gives me great joy to visit the Bigg Boss OTT house with Siddharth Shukla.”

Talking about the overwhelming love that the actress and Sidharth have received from the fans, she said, “It’s overwhelming to witness the love and support that Sidnaaz fans have been showering on us. I’m over the top excited to be part of my favourite show yet again and it will be fun to be with the other ‘jodis’ and to meet Karan sir as well.”

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla enjoy a massive fan following post their stint in the show and especially their chemistry with each other is undeniably hot and fans can’t get enough of these two cuties!

