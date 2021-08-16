Advertisement

Yesterday was an unusual episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. We are used to seeing Salman Khan schooling the contestants for using foul language or their other inappropriate antics. But we saw Karan Johar exposing Divya Agarwal as he revealed she was bitching about Shamita Shetty. Netizens aren’t happy about it all and have slammed the show and termed Bigg Boss OTT biased. Read details now.

For the unversed, Divya was slammed by KJo for saying that she doesn’t ‘need’ the show. Furthermore, she was even called out for saying that she’d fight with the makers over their concept of ‘connections.’ Things got serious when Karan taunted the Splitsvilla diva for calling Shamita her ‘bestfriend’ and later, bitching behind her back.

Netizens now claim that Bigg Boss is a controversial show and bitching and similar things keep happening. Bigg Boss OTT is no different and Karan Johar is biased to have targeted Divya Agarwal for it all.

Karan Johar has been accused of nepotism and backing Shilpa Shetty because they are family friends. Divya Agarwal fans are furious and have even called Bigg Boss OTT a ‘biased’ show.

A Twitterati wrote, “this was honestly not even needed. bohot zabardasti ka laga. picking one person & targeting her on the very first wkv? not cool. salman is better off to be the host, at least he doesn’t say what the creatives tell him to. #DivyaAgarwal”

Another wrote, “No @karanjohar is biased, your content creation team is biased, jo humein live feed mein bhi nahi dikhta woh tum logo ko kaise dikh jata hai bhai. Free mein ilzam lagaye jaa rahe ho. Shame on you #DivyaAgarwal #WeStandByDivya”

“The king of nepotism insulting our self made queen. I shouldn’t have expected anything good from this guy. #DivyaAgarwal deserves better,” tweeted another.

A Divya Agarwal fan tweeted, “Lol I never knew who is Shamita Shetty I always knew she is Shilpa’s sister but I know who is divya agarwal she earned her position nepo kid nhi h vo tabhi to itna sunaya jara h Shamita ji to kjo ki rishtedar h #DivyaAgarwal #westandbydivya #BBOttOnVoot”

“Remember Tanisha Mukherjee being favoured in BB7? The same drama is going to repeat this time in BBOTT. Trust me. Stay strong #DivyaAgarwal ♥️ REAL RECOGNISES REAL,” a tweet read.

Who do you support in this war between Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal? Let us know in the comments section below.

