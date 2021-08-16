Advertisement

A while ago, Sony TV brought the Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes, and Supriya Pilgaonkar starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, and viewers were super excited. Now, the channel is all set to bring back another reboot, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 featuring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. Unfortunately, reports state that both won’t air simultaneously.

As per a recent media report, the Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes show will be going off-air soon and will be replaced with the Disha Parmar-Nakuul Mehta starrer. Though there is no official confirmation yet, read on to know the reason mentioned regarding the same.

As per a Bollywood Life report, the TRPs of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is low, and the channel and its makers are also not very happy. Owing to the same, they are now planning to end the Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes show. With this supposedly coming to an end, the report also reveals the show that will fill in the gap left behind. As per the claim, the Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar upcoming show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, is the likely replacement for it.

A promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is already out, and it has added more excitement among the fans. While the promo starts with the lead actors’ discussion on marriage and why they are not getting married, a date for when it goes on air is still awaited. The reboot will see Nakuul step into the shoes of Ram Kapoor’s Ram, and Disha will play Sakshi Tanwar’s Priya. Recently, Ekta Kapoor revealed that she is a little nervous ahead of the show.

Talking about Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, the show focuses on the changing responsibilities of Dev (Sheikh) and Sonakshi (Fernandes). It is currently focusing on how their relationship changes after they became parents.

