Advertisement

Rochelle Rao is back on The Kapil Sharma Show to entertain us. After years, she’s reviving her character Lottery only to make it ‘bigger and better.’ As one can recall, she played the role of a nurse working under Dr. Mashoor Gulati. The actress now opens up on her co-star Sunil Grover and their bond today. Read on for details!

The Kapil Sharma Show was a rage with Sunil Grover. He entertained fans and literally made them ROFL as Gutthi and later Gulati. TRPs were at their peak but unfortunately, a fallout with Kapil Sharma ended the association. Fans have been missing the comedian ever since.

Advertisement

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Rochelle Rao. We asked her about the new Lottery and if she spoke to Sunil Grover about it all. The actress began, “When it comes to TKSS, we have one fluid thing where we keep changing our address, our job description, our goals. Sometimes somebody wants to be a singer, sometimes a dancer (laughing). So, yes, Lottery is back but she’s done with her old career. Now, she wants to be a Vakeel (lawyer) and she’s found the most amazing vakeel, Mr. Damodar Jeth Malani (Kiku Sharda). I think it’s not something that is ever written, its own with us, whatever works and makes the character more funny, is what we go with. This time around, Lottery’s avatar is even bigger and better and I’m very excited about it.”

Rochelle Rao continued, “In terms of being in touch with Sunil, I think I’ve been in touch with him just like with any one of my other co-actors or general friends in the industry. I’ve always wished him well and he’s doing some amazing work right now. I always congratulate him for all of the work he’s doing and vice versa. I wish him the best!”

We wish Sunil Grover was back on The Kapil Sharma Show. But sure, he’s doing great with whatever he is up to!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more exclusive stories.

Must Read: Did You Know? Jubin Nautiyal Was Rejected By Sonu Nigam In A Reality Show, “Yeh Mera Best Nahi Tha,” The Lut Gaye Singer Had Responded

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube