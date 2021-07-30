Advertisement

July 30, 2021: In the upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah viewers will see that the bags are packed and Gokuldhaam Society’s residents are all set to return home. The resort retreat has been great and everyone has had a good time away from home.

What began as Popatlal’s sting operation ended up becoming a much-needed vacation for Gokuldhaamwasis. While everybody is happy to be returning home, back to their Gokuldhaam Society, they will also miss all the fun they’ve had at the resort. It has been agreed the previous evening that everyone will assemble at the resort’s reception at 10:30 am and depart for home. To ensure that everyone is on board, Bhide has reiterated the plan and the schedule.

However, the next morning, the not so early bird – Jethaalal as usual, is late to wake up. After waking up late, Jethalal scrambles to pack his luggage but it is inevitable that he will be late to get to the reception at 10:30 am. It is almost like he has maintained the tradition of being late. Back at home, he is always late for the Society meetings and today, he is late for meeting everyone as decided.

This unpunctual behaviour puts off Bhide big time. And with every passing minute, Bhide’s anger compounds until Jethalal shows up and the war of words begins. Now, everyone who knows about Bhide and Jethalal’s history over punctuality knows that this argument can snowball into a full-blown war.

The delay can now extend to eternity if the two do not cool off. Everyone, except the Bhide and Jethalal, are now hoping that they don’t get further delayed because of this. Someone needs to intervene and needs to do it now. Will Taarak Mehta save the day again or will Champakklal calm them down?

To find out how the clash of the Titans unfolds, watch Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.

