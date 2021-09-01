Advertisement
If there’s one person whose transformation really broke the internet was Shehnaaz Gill’s. The ‘Katrina Kaif’ of Punjab shed so much weight and stunned her fans with incredible transformation and her pictures were going crazy viral on the internet. The actress took to her Instagram to share a sultry picture in a corset from Dabboo Ratnani’s shoot and it’s breaking the internet yet again!
Shehnaaz enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 8 million followers on Instagram.
Sharing the picture on Instagram, Shehnaaz Gill wrote, “With some stories, you really can’t rush things. And it’s often best just to sit back and enjoy the journey for what it is ..”
Shehnaaz Gill wore a tube black corset top and paired it with matching high-waisted shorts and looked stunning as ever in the same. She accessorised her outfit with glasses and netizens are going gaga over her look.
Reacting to her picture, a netizen commented, “Leg piece 🤧🔥🥵 aaj mt rokna Mujhe 🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤”. Another netizen commented, “o b tha….But simple ziyada pyari thi….” A third netizen commented, “Think 1000 times before you call someone fat and unattractive 🔥”.
Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill’s picture here:
That indeed is a great click!
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was recently seen in Bigg Boss OTT and graced the show along with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla.
Shehnaaz is really active on social media and keeps treating her fans with pretty pictures and videos of herself.
What are your thoughts on a sultry photoshoot by Dabboo Ratnani? Tell us in the comments below.
