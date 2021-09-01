Advertisement

If there’s one person whose transformation really broke the internet was Shehnaaz Gill’s. The ‘Katrina Kaif’ of Punjab shed so much weight and stunned her fans with incredible transformation and her pictures were going crazy viral on the internet. The actress took to her Instagram to share a sultry picture in a corset from Dabboo Ratnani’s shoot and it’s breaking the internet yet again!

Shehnaaz enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 8 million followers on Instagram.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Shehnaaz Gill wrote, “With some stories, you really can’t rush things. And it’s often best just to sit back and enjoy the journey for what it is ..”