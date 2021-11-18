Color’s most famous reality show Bigg Boss 15 is known for delivering its ‘masaledaar’ content throughout the week to its fans! However, it now seems like the show is not performing very well in terms of TRP and that’s become a major concern for the makers. To solve this, it’s said that, the makers of Bigg Boss have decided to bring in some wild card entries and that includes Moose Jattana! The news has gotten the Nishant Bhat’s fans all pretty excited!

The show’s fans are excited to see her back in the game alongside her best bud Nishant, But it now seems like, she has something to say about the whole wild card entry situation. Check out what she has to say!

Bigg Boss OTT’s fame, Moose Jattana has now confirmed that she is not entering the show anytime soon. She affirmed this on her social media handle.

On her Instagram story, Moose Jattana sweetly announced that she did not wish to give anyone false hopes. So that means no reuniting with best buddy Nishant Bhat?! aww that’s sad!

During her time in Bigg Boss OTT, Moose had managed to get a sufficient fan following. The show’s buffs loved her friendship with Nishant Bhat and we’re eagerly waiting to see them back in action!

After her this revelation, the fans are yet hoping that she makes an entry into the reality show!

Check out their reactions below:

Today's wakeup song reminds me of #NishantBhat and #MooseJattana 's dance on Janmashtami Radha teri chunari….is it hinting Moose is coming??#NishantBhat #BB15 — NamitaN (@NamitaRN) November 18, 2021

Wo aa rhi!!

Mujhe pta ni q lag rha but contract ki wajh se wo deny kar rhi.#MooNish #MooseJattana #NishantBhatt — Ranvijay (@Ranvija77) November 17, 2021

ok, so m nt watching BB after #MooseJattana said she isn't going 2 BB15

But I heard @BiggBoss playd "Radha on the dance floor" as d wakeup song 2day whch is a #MooNish song

my heart broke into pieces again@justvoot @VootSelect @ColorsTV

this is not done

get moose in bb15 — Rahul (@Rahul950405) November 18, 2021

Recently, the ex-contestant supported Nishant Bhat on his game and said that “I See Him Going Till The End & I See Him Winning.”

Do you want to see Moose Jattana back in the Bigg Boss 15 house? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

