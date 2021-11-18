Actress Additi Gupta who is all set to play ‘Dr Deepika’ in the upcoming show ‘Dhadkan Zindagii Kii’, shared how her on-screen character can inspire many women in society.

Additi said: “Dr Deepika is a simple and ambitious woman who doesn’t give up on her dreams and defies the stereotypes in her life and career. Her go-getter and determined attitude is something I strongly connected with personally. Deepika’s character sketch brilliantly defines a progressive woman that can truly be an inspiration for many in our society.”

The actress, who has done shows like ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Di’ and ‘Qubool Hai’ opened up further on her role, saying: “Also, playing the role of a doctor who are a personification of God on Earth is truly an honour considering they have been the true heroes especially in the past year. Hope the audience will enjoy it.”

Recently, the promo of the show ‘Dhadkan: Zindaggi Kii’ was launched. It deals with women’s empowerment and issues related to a male-centric society.

The show will focus on the story of ‘Dr. Deepika’ portrayed by actress Additi Gupta.

In the show ‘Dr. Deepika’ has been depicted as a determined woman and the one who challenges patriarchy. She wants to break the set norms of society that make men superior to women. Be it in the family or workplace. Through her character, the daily soap deals with issues related to women in a male-dominated society.

‘Dhadkan Zindagii Kii’ is set to premiere on December 6, every Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television.

