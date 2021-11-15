Bigg Boss 13 winner and most loved Tv actor Sidharth Shukla’s sudden death came as a huge shock to everyone. More than us, the news of his passing struck as a massive shock to his rumoured love lady Shehnaaz Gill. Now, a video from the promotions of Shehnaaz’s film ‘Honsla Rakh’ has been spreading like a wildfire in which, the actress is seen crying uncontrollably in the middle of the interview while remembering the late actor.

Advertisement

The Bigg Boss 13 winner passed away on September 2 after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 40-years-old.

Advertisement

Talking about the viral video, it can be seen in the video, how Shehnaaz Gill was crying inconsolably. As she was going through that volatile moment, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh was seen trying to calm her.

No doubt, this unseen video in which Shehnaaz Gill was seen breaking down on the promotion of her Punjabi film ‘Honsla Rakh’ has surely made everyone emotional, especially the Sidnaaz fans.

Check out the video below:

Talking on this topic, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, on his Instagram handle, shared a post in which he conveyed the response of fans after the video went viral. He jotted down, “A video of #shehnaazgill breaking down during the #honslarakh promotions has gone viral. Shehnaaz breaks down thinking about #sidharthshukla and #diljitdosanjh is seen embracing her. But it has not gone down well with her fans and they are uniting to inform everyone not to use that clip. Fans only want to see her back happy and they care so much for her. Respect.”

What Shehnaaz would have been going through is completely unimaginable.

Just after Sidharth Shukla’s demise, Shehnaaz Gill dedicated a beautiful music video ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ to the late actor that made the Sidnaaz go completely emotional. The song was sung by Shehnaaz and was written by Raj Ranjodh.

For more such updates, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Kundali Bhagya Fame Shraddha Arya’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Kick-off; Pics Go Viral

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube