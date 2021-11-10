Shehnaaz Gill’s Tribute For Sidharth Shukla ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ Appears On The Global Chart
Shehnaaz Gill’s Tribute Song ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ Grabs Second Place On Global YouTube Trend Chart

Actor Shehnaaz Gill has lately been celebrating a new milestone as she completed six years in the entertainment industry. In the most recent development, her song, Tu Yaheen Hai, was listed on a global chart in the second position. The actor has also been celebrating the success of her latest Punjabi movie, Honsla Rakh, which hit the theatres in October 2021.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the Bigg Boss 13 star launched a special tribute song after the sad demise of her alleged actor-boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla. The song speaks about the numerous moments they shared and how they are bound to stay in her heart forever. The official music video of this song brings back nostalgic Sidnaaz memories from the Bigg Boss house, highlighting the special bond they shared.

Advertisement

According to a report released by Forbes, the song Tu Yaheen Hai, holds the second position on the worldwide YouTube trends which is updated regularly. The song currently has over 26.3 million streams and the numbers have been rapidly rising every day. The first position on the chart is held by K-pop artist Lisa, with her upbeat number, Money.

The new achievement also gives artist Shehnaaz Gill some global recognition which is leaving the fans quite elated. Some fans took to social media to express how proud they are, about Shehnaaz’ achievement and also remembered late actor Sidharth Shukla on the occasion. Have a look at a few of the congratulatory messages shared by the Sidnaaz fans here.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was last spotted in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, which revolves around the struggles of a single parent. The romantic comedy has been directed by Amanjit Singh and stars actors Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in key roles. Honsla Rakh has gained a positive response from the audience and has also broken several records with its massive box office collection.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai Feels ‘Painful’ To See Afsana Khan’s Trauamtic State; Says, “Koi Dudh Ka Dhula Nahi Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out