Actor Shehnaaz Gill has lately been celebrating a new milestone as she completed six years in the entertainment industry. In the most recent development, her song, Tu Yaheen Hai, was listed on a global chart in the second position. The actor has also been celebrating the success of her latest Punjabi movie, Honsla Rakh, which hit the theatres in October 2021.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the Bigg Boss 13 star launched a special tribute song after the sad demise of her alleged actor-boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla. The song speaks about the numerous moments they shared and how they are bound to stay in her heart forever. The official music video of this song brings back nostalgic Sidnaaz memories from the Bigg Boss house, highlighting the special bond they shared.

Advertisement

According to a report released by Forbes, the song Tu Yaheen Hai, holds the second position on the worldwide YouTube trends which is updated regularly. The song currently has over 26.3 million streams and the numbers have been rapidly rising every day. The first position on the chart is held by K-pop artist Lisa, with her upbeat number, Money.

The new achievement also gives artist Shehnaaz Gill some global recognition which is leaving the fans quite elated. Some fans took to social media to express how proud they are, about Shehnaaz’ achievement and also remembered late actor Sidharth Shukla on the occasion. Have a look at a few of the congratulatory messages shared by the Sidnaaz fans here.

Here is The Global Top Music Videos!#TuYaheenHai listed in YouTube global top music videos chart At Number 2 It's a huge Thing ❤️🙌 Best BEAUTIFUL Tribute 🧿 This is Official Top Global Music Videos… @ishehnaaz_gill @sidharth_shukla #ShehnaazGiII pic.twitter.com/vkErjWatWn — AYAAN🦁 (@BB_13AYAAN) November 10, 2021

Another Proud Moment ❤️#TuYaheenHai listed in YouTube global top music videos chart at #2 #ShehnaazGill #Shehnaazians pic.twitter.com/CIDOA1aFjj — SHEHNAAZGILL FC (@shehnaazgill_20) (@shehnazgill_20) November 10, 2021

#TuYaheenHai tribute by #ShehnaazGill is grasping number 2 position on YouTube Global n Forbes recognized it. .

This kind of achievements deserve to be known by each n everyone. . Ab yahan trend bnta tha. . But I think no one is thinking about it. . 🙄😏🤷 — Raniyah Ahmad⭐💫🌟 (@AhmadRaniyah) November 10, 2021

He must be so happy watching his love being appreciated globally #TuYaheenHai #ShehnaazGiIl — Ana Karenina (@AnaKare23550459) November 10, 2021

#TuYaheenHai #ShehnaazGiIl achievements somehow feels like my own personal achievement. Her grief feels like my own. You were right when u said that many people look themselves in you. Sending you ❤️#SidharthShukIa #SidNaaz — Anupreet Singh (@ANUPREEETT) November 10, 2021

Love wins man truly it does … it's so freakin rightly said that "dil se kuch karo toh khoobsurat hi hotha hai" @ishehnaaz_gill #TuyaheenHai sidharth tu yahan nahi hokar bhy humare saath hai, humesha. 🥺💗✨💫 — :)) (@nidawwh) November 10, 2021

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was last spotted in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, which revolves around the struggles of a single parent. The romantic comedy has been directed by Amanjit Singh and stars actors Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in key roles. Honsla Rakh has gained a positive response from the audience and has also broken several records with its massive box office collection.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai Feels ‘Painful’ To See Afsana Khan’s Trauamtic State; Says, “Koi Dudh Ka Dhula Nahi Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube