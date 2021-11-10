Reality star Shehnaaz Gill enjoys a huge fan-following not just for her notable work, but also for her bubbly and enthusiastic personality. Social media platforms like Twitter have lately been flooded with congratulatory messages for the actor as she completed six years in the entertainment industry. Shehnaaz was also in the news as her tribute song Tu Yaheen Hai appeared on the global charts, leaving her fans proud and elated.

The Bigg Boss ex-contestant kicked off her career in the Punjabi film and music industry exactly six years ago. She started as an actor and singer in November 2015, with the original song Shiv Di Kitaab which currently has more than ten million views on YouTube. She further rose to fame for her commendable work as a contestant on Bigg Boss 13, which is one of the most successful seasons of the popular reality show.

As her first-ever song was released on YouTube six years back, her fans have been celebrating the occasion through adorable social media edits and posts. The tag, “SIX GLORIOUS YEARS OF SHEHNAAZ” has been trending on Twitter for hours together as her followers decided to shower the actor with best wishes. Some of the tweets highlighted her journey in the industry so far while others wished her luck for her future endeavours.

Have a look at a few tweets shared by Shehnaaz Gill’s fans here:

In any case, presently, Shehnaaz fans are brightening her ready for finishing 6 great years in the business. Therefore, celebrating her glorious 6 years in the Punjabi entertainment world. GLORIOUS 6 YEAR OF SHEHNAAZ #GLORIOUS #Shehnaazians pic.twitter.com/yYZrdK6ySZ — Md Imon Bhuiyan (@mdimonbhuiyan21) November 10, 2021

Queen 👸🏻 GLORIOUS 6 YEAR OF SHEHNAAZ — Sara Khadka (@winsara15) November 10, 2021

Sherni

💖💖💖💖 "GLORIOUS 6 YEAR OF SHEHNAAZ" — it's Aaku (@Aakriti88714221) November 10, 2021

It's her era, and she's SHEHNAAZ KAUR GILL 🔥 The next big thing @ishehnaaz_gill #Shenaazians Keep shining ✨ darling 😘 GLORIOUS 6 YEAR OF SHEHNAAZ https://t.co/mc3eKXfna2 — Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla ❤️ (@SnehanjaliBehe5) November 10, 2021

Glorious 6 Year of Shehnaaz This 6 years and the achievements you hold is totally amazing. Stay strong and we are really very proud of you💞#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/q1bWxTsneh — Deelasha Tandukar (@deelasha_t) November 10, 2021

Always stand with you like my brother #SidharthShukla stay blessed #ShehnaazGiIl

"GLORIOUS 6 YEAR OF SHEHNAAZ" pic.twitter.com/RhpLS0q9Kh — Dhruv (@Dhruv76678319) November 10, 2021

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the Punjabi romantic-comedy film, Honsla Rakh. The movie has been directed by Amarjit Singh and revolves around the life of a single father, who is trying to raise his son on his own. It stars Shehnaaz Gill as the female lead, Sweety, alongside popular names like Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Honsla Rakh hit the theatres on October 15, 2021, and is currently the highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time.

