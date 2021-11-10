Bigg Boss 15 witnessed an unexpected twist when the Diwali weekend turned out to be a double elimination! Salman Khan announced Miesha Iyer’s elimination on Saturday while we saw the house big goodbye to Ieshaan Sehgaal on the following day. There has been a lot of rumours around the latter’s sexuality. Below is all the clarification you need.

Advertisement

A lot was rumoured about Ieshaan and his sexuality. We even saw Miesha raise questions about it in the BB15 house. Things turned intense when reports of his linkup with co-contestant Rajiv Adatia came to light.

Advertisement

Ieshaan Shegaal has now clarified the air during his interview with Siddharth Kannan. He shared, “I have said this before and will repeat it that he (Rajiv Adatia) is a good friend. But talks about a relationship with him are all fake rumours. I’m an unfiltered person and on the show, I would speak without thinking or any fear and take a stand. I am the way I am, I don’t care about anything. Whatever my sexuality is, it is. I’m not trying to cover up anything. If I have the guts to go inside a room with my girlfriend and tell a man, ‘This is national television, say what you have to say’, then it clears there is nothing like that.”

Just not that, Ieshaan Sehgaal also opened up about his feelings for Miesha Iyer. “This is my love (pointing at Miesha ). It started here and will stay here. Whatever stand I took, it was to clear any doubts she had since it had been a really short time together. If a person came inside the show and created doubts that would affect my image and create doubts in my girlfriend’s mind, then I would go to any extremities for that, as long as I know I’m right.”

Earlier during a tiff, Rajiv Adatia had hinted towards some unknown incidents between them outside the Bigg Boss 15 house. “Mera muh mat khulwa, bahar kya hua tha,” he had said which fueled speculations!

Must Read: Veteran Malayalam Actress Kozhikode Sarada Passes Away

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube