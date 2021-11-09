Bigg Boss 15 has seen so much in just 4 weeks that audiences have already had enough drama more than any other season. There were reports that the TRP has not been great this year and makers are planning to involve some exciting elements in the show. As of now, the love story between Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra is blooming in the house, some fans love seeing them together, while others just want to get over it.

To add excitement to the controversial show, the makers recently introduced three wild card contestants, Rajeev Adatia, Neha Bhasin, and Raqesh Bapat. More than any other contestants, it was Shamita Shetty who was majorly happy to see them in the house.

Bigg Boss even arranged a romantic date for Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty, who met and fell in love with the digital version of the show, Bigg Boss OTT. The makers shared a new promo, in which Karan Kundrra can be seen gifting Tejasswi Prakash a bracelet.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fans call them #TejRan, and seeing such a romantic moment between the two, fans are super impressed. However, there are some netizens who feel their love story is extremely unnatural, while others called out Karan for gifting his lady love the bracelet which was brought by Raqesh Bapat for Shamita Shetty.

A user wrote, “Kaisa or kahe ka tofa kyuki karan ne #RaqeshBapat se jhut bolkar manga hai or Teja ko de diya,” while another wrote, “If they are really connected then they dnt have to act…its naturally comes out,” a third user wrote, “Is se achha hota wo jo bandar aate hai, unhi ko dikhate…In se achhi TRP woh de dete.. Itna fake???? Aur acting v bakwas.”

BB15 is a flop show, because of this & the #SasuralShammoKa & the 2 bakwas wildcards.. Koi nhi dekh raha#Scripted @BeingSalmanKhan — Priyanka Basu (@Priyank52733783) November 9, 2021

If they are really connected then they dnt have to act…its naturally comes out. But ye @BiggBoss chachu ne laya hua fake angle hai…to act krna padega. 😩😩 Isko promote krna @VootSelect

Bandh kro, TRP aur giregi inko dikhaaoge to….#BiggBoss15 — JOLLY VAIDYA (@VaidyaJolly) November 9, 2021

Kaise zyada romantic lagega …aisa bol ke…pehnaa raha hai.. . Ha…isme fake angle aage badhega…lekin TRP badhegi nhi isse… Bcz audience stopped watching this..#BiggBoss15 — JOLLY VAIDYA (@VaidyaJolly) November 9, 2021

Dekhne layak kuch ho to dekhe bandaa…fake drama BB audience nhi kharid ti…

Pack up ho chuka hai…

Tabhi TRP ki ye haalat hai#FakeRan#Scripted@ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BeingSalmanKhan @JioCinema — Priyanka Basu (@Priyank52733783) November 9, 2021

Kaisa or kahe ka tofa kyuki karan ne #RaqeshBapat se jhut bolkar manga hai or Teja ko de diya 🤣 — Gulshan Jabeen (@jabeen_gulshan) November 9, 2021

Tofa Tofa Tofa , Laya nahi Liya… kisi aur ko diya hua Tofa mang ke liya aur diya. #ShaRa have a big heart but don’t take advantage of it. — mewho (@MewhoYouwho) November 9, 2021

Tofa?Tofa he took someone’s gift N without even informing Raqesh.Karan gifted his so call GFtejasswi🐍N now his trying to act romantic How shameless CoupleOR a lover Tejran Are..?😂Karan it’s almost like stealing 4rm some1 N gifted.N tejran fans R like how cute?🤮😂 — kellyB13 (@b13_kelly) November 9, 2021

Let us know in the comments section what do you think about Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra aka #TejRan’s relationship in Bigg Boss 15.

