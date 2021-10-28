Ayushmann Khurrana: "I Want To Tell Audiences To Expect The Unexpected From My Next Four Films"

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has a stellar line-up, including Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Anek’, Anubhuti Kashyap’s ‘Doctor G’ and ‘Action Hero’ helmed by debutant Anirudh Iyer, says as an artiste, he wants to be able to entertain people with a positive message.

Ayushmann says: “It is hugely exciting for me to collaborate with some master storytellers who have some disruptive stories to tell and inspire audiences with. I want to tell audiences to expect the unexpected from my next four films.”

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has delivered eight back-to-back theatrical hits in a row, added: “I have been fortunate enough to get some remarkable scripts ever since my debut and be part of incredible visions of powerful filmmakers wanting to make a difference to society. The storytellers of these films have some brilliant concepts that people haven’t seen on screen before and that’s what makes them really special for me.”

Ayushmann Khurrana considers himself an entertainer who is looking to deliver a positive message to society through his films.

“As an artiste, you only want to entertain and I want to be able to entertain people with a positive message that will hopefully affect some social change,” Ayushmann said.

