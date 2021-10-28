Sameer Wankhede's Wife Kranti Redkar Pens A Letter To CM Uddhav Thackeray: "Personal Attacks On A Woman & Her Family Show How Low-Level Politics Is This"

Ever since Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug bust case, NCB chief Sameer Wankhede has been at the recieving end of a barrage of attacks from Nawab Malik. Now NCB chief’s wife Kranti Redkar pens a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Nationalist Congress party leader Nawab Malik has been attacking Wankhede for using a ‘fake caste certificate’ for securing a government job. He also accused him of extorting people by implicating them in false cases.

Now Sameer Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar has written a letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and she shared it on Twitter handle as well. The Marathi actress wrote in Marathi, “Honorable Uddhav Ji, I grew up a Marathi girl in view of Shiv Sena fighting for the justice of Marathi man since childhood. Learned from Balasaheb Thackeray and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that do not do injustice to anyone, do not tolerate injustice on yourself.”

Redkar further wrote that how the politics stooped so low that personal attacks were made on a woman and her family. She also wrote, “I have full faith that’s why as a Marathi person, today I am looking at you with expectation, requesting you to do justice.” Take a look at the tweet below:

Previously, Kranti Redkar reacted to NCP minister Nawab Malik’s allegations on her husband Sameer Wankhede. As reported by ETimes, she said, “I don’t think it’s true. There is so much noise being made that he is targeting celebrities. There may be 2 to 3 per cent cases related to celebrities, the rest of 95 per cent cases are related to drug peddlers”.

She then added, “I don’t think Sameer is in connection with any political party. He belongs to the central government and works neutrally. If any party believes or feels that Sameer is working in the favour of any political party then such people need to clear up their mind”.

