Devoleena Bhattacharjee was one of the smartest contestants in Bigg Boss 13, however, due to her back injury, the actress wasn’t fit for the rest of the season. The telly star has appeared as a guest in the previous seasons of the show, but her recent visit in the house grabbed many eyeballs. The actress now opens up about Vishal Kotian’s nasty comment for her after she left the house during last weekends episode.

For the unversed, the Sath Nibhana Sathiya star entered the house during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode to give a reality check to some contestants. While talking to Kotian, the actress told him that he plays with the emotions of other housemates.

Vishal Kotian seemed irked by her feedback, however, he didn’t say much when Devoleena Bhattacharjee was inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, after she left, Kotian was heard saying, “Main usse gyaan loonga joh mujhse gyaani ho, usse nahi jiska gyaan mere se neeche ho. Khud top 7 mein bhi thi kya?” During the latest episode, Salman Khan slammed the actor for his remarks and told him that he was wrong for making such statements.

All this time, Devoleena Bhattacharjee seemed unoffended and didn’t react to Vishal Kotian’s insulting comment. Talking about the same, Devoleena told ETimes, “To win the game you need to accept Bigg Boss as your own house. And when you do that, you will never ever behave badly with a guest, the way Vishal did. He always talks about culture and values and tries to portray himself as a man who has been through ups and downs. If that was true, he wouldn’t have said such things about me.”

She added “I have nothing personal against him or anyone else. I was invited by Bigg Boss and I went inside and spoke what I felt was right. I’m human and I have my own views. Some will agree with them, some will not. My question to Vishal might have frustrated him because it was spoiling his game. Though it wasn’t my intention but I don’t like the dirty game which he plays. He tries to use the emotions of other contestants and then claims that he has feelings for them. Later he plays the victim card which is not required at all.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee further reacted to Vishal Kotian’s comment about her not reaching the finale of Bigg Boss 13, she clarified saying, “I would like to remind people that while doing a task I had got injured and the doctor advised me to choose health over the show. I did that for my well-being which is why I wasn’t in the finale. I was not evicted on the basis of voting.”

