With Sooryavanshi crossing 100 crores, some new feats have been unleashed at the box office. For Rohit Shetty, this cop drama is his 9th 100 crore film. Thanks to it, the director has solidified his hold in Koimoi’s Directors Ranking, also known as Directors Power Index.
Advertisement
Popularly known as Bollywood’s hit machine, Shetty has once again proved why is called people’s director. During a time when some renowned filmmakers are holding their big-ticket releases or shifting to OTT, Shetty kept his word of coming on big screens. And we can proudly say, his courage has paid off a big time!
Advertisement
Sooryavanshi crossed 100 crores in just the first 5 days, giving a lead of 100 more points to Rohit Shetty in Directors Ranking. Already present at no. 1, Shetty has increased his points’ gap between him and Rajkumar Hirani. Shetty has a total of 1250 points while Hirani has 900 points to his credit.
Trending
Rohit Shetty’s 1250 includes- 600 points (6 films in 100 crore club – Sooryavanshi, Singham Returns, Dilwale, Golmaal 3, Singham & Bol Bachchan) + 600 points (3 films in 200 crore club – Chennai Express, Golmaal Again & Simmba) + 50 points (1 film in top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood – Dilwale).
Have a look at the points table below:
|Director Name
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|500 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|Rohit shetty
|600
|600
|50
|1250
|Rajkumar Hirani
|200
|600
|100
|900
|Ali Abbas Zafar
|200
|600
|50
|850
|SS Rajamouli
|100
|500
|600
|Kabir khan
|200
|300
|50
|550
|Sanjay Leela Bhansali
|200
|300
|50
|550
|Nitesh Tiwari
|100
|300
|50
|450
|Siddharth Anand
|100
|300
|400
|Vijay Krishna Acharya
|100
|200
|50
|350
|Prabhudheva
|200
|200
|Farhad Samji
|100
|200
|300
|Sandeep Reddy Vanga
|200
|200
|Aditya Dhar
|200
|200
|Rakesh Roshan
|200
|200
|Sajid Nadiadwala
|200
|200
|Om Raut
|200
|200
|Sooraj Barjatya
|200
|200
|Farah Khan
|200
|200
|Jagan Shakti
|200
|200
|Raj Mehta
|200
|200
|Remo D'Souza
|200
|200
|Indra Kumar
|200
|200
|A.R. Murugadoss
|200
|200
|Amar Kaushik
|200
|200
|Ayan Mukerji
|100
|100
|Shankar
|100
|100
|Ahmed Khan
|100
|100
|Arbaaz Khan
|100
|100
|Anurag Singh
|100
|100
|Anand L. Rai
|100
|100
|Anurag Singh
|100
|100
|Siddique
|100
|100
|Abhinav Kashyap
|100
|100
|Zoya Akhtar
|100
|100
|Vikas Bahl
|100
|100
|Sujeeth
|100
|100
|David Dhawan
|100
|100
|Rahul Dholakia
|100
|100
|Amit Sharma
|100
|100
|Shree Narayan Singh
|100
|100
|Neeraj Pandey
|100
|100
|Tinu Suresh Desai
|100
|100
|Sanjay Gupta
|100
|100
|Meghna Gulzar
|100
|100
|Karan Malhotra
|100
|100
|Yash Chopra
|100
|100
|Anees Bazmee
|100
|100
|Anurag Basu
|100
|100
|Anubhav Sinha
|100
|100
|Subhash Kapoor
|100
|100
|Shashank Khaitaan
|100
|100
|Sajid Khan
|100
|100
|Karan Johar
|100
|100
|Sohail Khan
|100
|100
|Luv Ranjan
|100
|100
|Sajid Samji
|100
|100
|Reema Kagti
|100
|100
|Mohit Suri
|100
|100
|Ashwini Dhir
|100
|100
|Abhishek Verman
|100
|100
|Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
|100
|100
|Akiv Ali
|100
|100
|Abbas Mustan
|100
|100
|Raj Kumar Gupta
|100
|100
|Raaj Shaandilyaa
|100
|100
|Ajay Devgn
|100
|100
|Farhan Akhtar
|100
|100
|Advait Chandan
|50
|50
|Sriram Raghavan
|50
|50
Meanwhile, the film has also emerged as Rohit Shetty’s 3rd fastest 100 crore grosser. His fastest 100 crore grosser is Chennai Express which crossed 100 crores in India in just 3+ days (including paid previews). Now, his latest cop drama has grabbed the 3rd spot on the same list, equaling Simmba and Singham Returns.
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories related to Sooryavanshi and much more.
Must Read: Rhea Chakraborty Gets Her Gadgets Back & Bank Account Defreezed After NCB’s Action A Year Ago
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement.
Advertisement