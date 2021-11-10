With Sooryavanshi crossing 100 crores, some new feats have been unleashed at the box office. For Rohit Shetty, this cop drama is his 9th 100 crore film. Thanks to it, the director has solidified his hold in Koimoi’s Directors Ranking, also known as Directors Power Index.

Popularly known as Bollywood’s hit machine, Shetty has once again proved why is called people’s director. During a time when some renowned filmmakers are holding their big-ticket releases or shifting to OTT, Shetty kept his word of coming on big screens. And we can proudly say, his courage has paid off a big time!

Sooryavanshi crossed 100 crores in just the first 5 days, giving a lead of 100 more points to Rohit Shetty in Directors Ranking. Already present at no. 1, Shetty has increased his points’ gap between him and Rajkumar Hirani. Shetty has a total of 1250 points while Hirani has 900 points to his credit.

Rohit Shetty’s 1250 includes- 600 points (6 films in 100 crore club – Sooryavanshi, Singham Returns, Dilwale, Golmaal 3, Singham & Bol Bachchan) + 600 points (3 films in 200 crore club – Chennai Express, Golmaal Again & Simmba) + 50 points (1 film in top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood – Dilwale).

Have a look at the points table below:

Director Name 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts 500 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total Rohit shetty 600 600 50 1250 Rajkumar Hirani 200 600 100 900 Ali Abbas Zafar 200 600 50 850 SS Rajamouli 100 500 600 Kabir khan 200 300 50 550 Sanjay Leela Bhansali 200 300 50 550 Nitesh Tiwari 100 300 50 450 Siddharth Anand 100 300 400 Vijay Krishna Acharya 100 200 50 350 Prabhudheva 200 200 Farhad Samji

100 200 300 Sandeep Reddy Vanga 200 200 Aditya Dhar 200 200 Rakesh Roshan 200 200 Sajid Nadiadwala 200 200 Om Raut 200 200 Sooraj Barjatya 200 200 Farah Khan 200 200 Jagan Shakti 200 200 Raj Mehta 200 200 Remo D'Souza 200 200 Indra Kumar 200 200 A.R. Murugadoss 200 200 Amar Kaushik 200 200 Ayan Mukerji 100 100 Shankar 100 100 Ahmed Khan 100 100 Arbaaz Khan 100 100 Anurag Singh 100 100 Anand L. Rai 100 100 Anurag Singh 100 100 Siddique 100 100 Abhinav Kashyap 100 100 Zoya Akhtar 100 100 Vikas Bahl 100 100 Sujeeth 100 100 David Dhawan 100 100 Rahul Dholakia 100 100 Amit Sharma 100 100 Shree Narayan Singh 100 100 Neeraj Pandey 100 100 Tinu Suresh Desai 100 100 Sanjay Gupta 100 100 Meghna Gulzar 100 100 Karan Malhotra 100 100 Yash Chopra 100 100 Anees Bazmee 100 100 Anurag Basu 100 100 Anubhav Sinha 100 100 Subhash Kapoor 100 100 Shashank Khaitaan 100 100 Sajid Khan 100 100 Karan Johar 100 100 Sohail Khan 100 100 Luv Ranjan 100 100 Sajid Samji 100 100 Reema Kagti 100 100 Mohit Suri 100 100 Ashwini Dhir 100 100 Abhishek Verman 100 100 Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra 100 100 Akiv Ali 100 100 Abbas Mustan 100 100 Raj Kumar Gupta 100 100 Raaj Shaandilyaa 100 100 Ajay Devgn 100 100 Farhan Akhtar 100 100 Advait Chandan 50 50 Sriram Raghavan 50 50

Meanwhile, the film has also emerged as Rohit Shetty’s 3rd fastest 100 crore grosser. His fastest 100 crore grosser is Chennai Express which crossed 100 crores in India in just 3+ days (including paid previews). Now, his latest cop drama has grabbed the 3rd spot on the same list, equaling Simmba and Singham Returns.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories related to Sooryavanshi and much more.

