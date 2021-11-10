Sooryavanshi Box Office: Rohit Shetty Is Rocking At 1st Place
Rohit Shetty Solidifies His Place At No.1 In Directors Ranking(Pic Credit: Facebook/Rohit Shetty, Wikipedia)

With Sooryavanshi crossing 100 crores, some new feats have been unleashed at the box office. For Rohit Shetty, this cop drama is his 9th 100 crore film. Thanks to it, the director has solidified his hold in Koimoi’s Directors Ranking, also known as Directors Power Index.

Popularly known as Bollywood’s hit machine, Shetty has once again proved why is called people’s director. During a time when some renowned filmmakers are holding their big-ticket releases or shifting to OTT, Shetty kept his word of coming on big screens. And we can proudly say, his courage has paid off a big time!

Sooryavanshi crossed 100 crores in just the first 5 days, giving a lead of 100 more points to Rohit Shetty in Directors Ranking. Already present at no. 1, Shetty has increased his points’ gap between him and Rajkumar Hirani. Shetty has a total of 1250 points while Hirani has 900 points to his credit.

Rohit Shetty’s 1250 includes- 600 points (6 films in 100 crore club – Sooryavanshi, Singham Returns, Dilwale, Golmaal 3, Singham & Bol Bachchan) + 600 points (3 films in 200 crore club – Chennai Express, Golmaal Again & Simmba) + 50 points (1 film in top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood – Dilwale).

Have a look at the points table below:

Director Name100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs Pts500 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
Rohit shetty600600501250
Rajkumar Hirani200600100900
Ali Abbas Zafar20060050850
SS Rajamouli100500600
Kabir khan20030050550
Sanjay Leela Bhansali20030050550
Nitesh Tiwari10030050450
Siddharth Anand100300400
Vijay Krishna Acharya10020050350
Prabhudheva200200
Farhad Samji
100200300
Sandeep Reddy Vanga200200
Aditya Dhar200200
Rakesh Roshan200200
Sajid Nadiadwala200200
Om Raut200200
Sooraj Barjatya200200
Farah Khan200200
Jagan Shakti200200
Raj Mehta200200
Remo D'Souza200200
Indra Kumar200200
A.R. Murugadoss200200
Amar Kaushik200200
Ayan Mukerji100100
Shankar100100
Ahmed Khan100100
Arbaaz Khan100100
Anurag Singh100100
Anand L. Rai100100
Anurag Singh100100
Siddique100100
Abhinav Kashyap100100
Zoya Akhtar100100
Vikas Bahl100100
Sujeeth100100
David Dhawan100100
Rahul Dholakia100100
Amit Sharma100100
Shree Narayan Singh100100
Neeraj Pandey100100
Tinu Suresh Desai100100
Sanjay Gupta100100
Meghna Gulzar100100
Karan Malhotra100100
Yash Chopra100100
Anees Bazmee100100
Anurag Basu100100
Anubhav Sinha100100
Subhash Kapoor100100
Shashank Khaitaan100100
Sajid Khan100100
Karan Johar100100
Sohail Khan100100
Luv Ranjan100100
Sajid Samji100100
Reema Kagti100100
Mohit Suri100100
Ashwini Dhir100100
Abhishek Verman100100
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra100100
Akiv Ali100100
Abbas Mustan100100
Raj Kumar Gupta100100
Raaj Shaandilyaa100100
Ajay Devgn100100
Farhan Akhtar100100
Advait Chandan5050
Sriram Raghavan5050

Meanwhile, the film has also emerged as Rohit Shetty’s 3rd fastest 100 crore grosser. His fastest 100 crore grosser is Chennai Express which crossed 100 crores in India in just 3+ days (including paid previews). Now, his latest cop drama has grabbed the 3rd spot on the same list, equaling Simmba and Singham Returns.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories related to Sooryavanshi and much more.

