Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju made headlines when it was first released. The actor had to cross several hurdles before Rajkumar Hirani took it upon himself to make a biographical drama on the controversial life of Dutt. The Rocky actor’s life was full of ups and down, however when the first trailer was dropped, director made a shocking revelation about the actor’s life.

In the film, the Munna Bhai star goes on to reveal that he has slept with 308 women and fans went berserk with the fact and wondered how he managed to convince so many women.

Later, in a conversation with India Today, Sanju director Rajkumar Hirani shared how Sanjay Dutt actually conned several women by escorting them to his mother’s fake grave, he told, “He would start dating a girl and take her to this graveyard. He would say, ‘I have brought you here to meet my mother.’ After this unusual meeting, the girl would feel emotionally attached to Sanju. The reality was that the grave was not his mother’s.”

But the story doesn’t end there; Sanjay Dutt was also revengeful when he used to get dumped by his girlfriends, Rajkumar Hirani recalled, “A girl broke up with him. So, Sanjay took his friend’s new car and smashed it into another car parked outside his ex-girlfriend’s house. Later on, Sanju found out that the car he rammed into belonged to his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. Both cars were severely damaged.”

The publication further revealed that Sanjay has dated almost every actress from his era even the younger ones.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor who played Dutt in Sanju, says his count is much lesser and would never reveal his own number, “No. I actually won’t allow it. I don’t think I am a courageous enough man like Sanju sir to give my life out so openly. But my count has been less than 10, so people can’t make a biopic on me.”

