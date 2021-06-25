Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai MBBS, starring Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Gracy Singh in pivotal roles, is as loved today as it was when released. While every character in the film is unique in their own right, there’s no denying that Arshad’ Circuit is a fan favourite. But did you know this interesting trivia about Munna’s right hand’s wife from the movie?

On Wednesday, eagle-eye fans shared interesting detail about their favourite character and fans are blown away. And as mentioned above, it’s about his on-screen wife. While in the epilogue scenes of the movie, we get to know that Arshad Warsi’s Circuit tied the knot one year after Sanjay Dutt’s Munna and Gracy Singh’s Dr Suman, did you ever wonder who the lucky lady was? Well, we just found out who she is – almost 18 years later.

A fun page recently took to Instagram and shared this fun trivia about the Sanjay Dutt- Arshad Warsi starrer. Featuring two stills from Munna Bhai MBBS – one of a nurse standing in the ward and the other of Circuit posing with his wife and kid – the picture read, “How Old Were You When You Realize Circuit In Munna Bhai MBBS Married The Nurse From The Medical College?”

Commenting on this post, a Munna Bhai MBBS fan wrote, “Ye to kbhi nh socha circuit bhut tej nikla” Another wrote, “abhi pta chla” A third, just like the Arshad Warsi essayed character, commented, “Ab Bhai ne Doctor ke sath shaadi banaya toh apne ko kum se kum nurse wurse mangta hai na.”

While this trivia is getting viral on Instagram, the same is true on Twitter as well. Sharing the same image, the user tweeted, “do you know that circuit in munna bhai mbbs eventually got married the nurse from the medical college.”

do you know that circuit in munna bhai mbbs eventually got married the nurse from the medical college pic.twitter.com/c8vyWVODjE — Saharsh (@whysaharsh) June 23, 2021

Some fans took to the microblogging site and shared their thoughts on this Munna Bhai MBBS trivia. One netizen wrote, “laa idhar likhlu kahi ye UPSC k exam me na aah jaye.” Another wrote, “Bhai apla knowledge to kamaal ka hai” A third wrote, “Munna Doctor se Shaadi kar sakta hai to Circuit ka Nurse se karna waajib hai na bhai…”

Munna Doctor se Shaadi kar sakta hai to Circuit ka Nurse se karna waajib hai na bhai… — Mayukh (@mayukhjsr) June 23, 2021

How old were you when you learned about this interesting detail about Circuit from Munna Bhai MBBS? Also, check out the last scene of the Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi starrer here:

