Anupam Kher is a well-known actor, and it will be hard to believe that there exist people who do not recognize the actor who has acted not only in Bollywood but has his presence felt even in Hollywood. But to our surprise, the actor did find a man in Himachal Pradesh who did not recognize him. Kher shot the entire video, and his reaction was hilarious. Well, netizens were at it again after this incident as they got meme material. And what followed were series of memes that are even more hilarious than the video the actor posted.

Anupam was on his morning walk when he found a man named Gyan Chand Thakur who did not recognize him. After the actor removed his mask, the common man was still confused, and this literally left the veteran actor heartbroken. We now bring to you some superb memes which will surely crack you up and set your weekend mood right.

First of all, check out the video of Anupam Kher, which has gone viral.

Sharing the video, Anupam Kher wrote, “Reality Check I always proudly announce to the world that I have done 518 films. And I presume that everybody (at least in India) knows me. But #GyanChand ji very innocently shattered my confidence. He had no idea who I was. It was funnily heartbreaking and yet beautifully refreshing! Thank you my friend for helping me keep my feet on ground! #KuchBhiHoDSaktaHai #LifeIsBeautiful #Innocence #Hilarious.”

Check out the memes that flooded the internet after this video went viral.

#AnupamKher, in a video, asks the person if he knows his name and also removed his mask so that the man could see him properly. To his surprise, he denied. Literally me pic.twitter.com/XXRdqOtK9F — Debanshi Biswas (@BiswasDebanshi) June 25, 2021

When you take yourself to much seriously…Now he is thinking himself more superior and act in public like a Oscar winning actor. #AnupamKher #thursdaymorning pic.twitter.com/JcuQ98iOeb — 𝐆𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐯 𝐮𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐢 (@UpretiOfficial) June 25, 2021

Public to #AnupamKher after Shimla man didn't recognise him🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/1jxwvRvgJz — Ruthless Truth (@ruthlesstruth01) June 25, 2021

" I'm big film star, my name is a #AnupamKher " Common Man: pic.twitter.com/WB8rdnigiY — Sarcasm ™️ (@SarcasticRofl) June 25, 2021

Maze ki baat ye hai ke bandey ka naam " GYANCHAND " lekin usko #AnupamKher ka bilkul bhi GYAN nahi hai pic.twitter.com/hBZfiaihsW — RADHE (@f_malvankar) June 25, 2021

#AnupamKher

That man: माफ कर दे भाई, नही पहचाना bc, अब कब तक यही रोना मचाएगा pic.twitter.com/L4iU7DmQkq — CAG (Congressi and Gandhi Troller) (@appinem) June 25, 2021

What do you think about this incident? Did you laugh your heart out after watching the video shared by Anupam Kher? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

