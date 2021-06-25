No one would have thought the battle between Salman Khan and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan would stretch for so long. Not just has Salman slammed him with a case, but also got an interim order against him which prohibits KRK from saying anything about the Bollywood star. Weighing in on the row now is the controversy’s favourite child Rakhi Sawant.

For the unversed, KRK was slammed with a defamation lawsuit by Salman Khan post Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’s release. The actor’s rep made it clear that it wasn’t about the review, but the self-proclaimed critic accusing Salman of money laundering and a few other things. The war of words has been on ever since, and Kamaal refuses to stay shut. Now read on what Rakhi has to say about this complete row.

Rakhi Sawant as per India.com has now expressed her views on the same. She calls Salman Khan a legend and recalls how he helped her during her mother’s treatment. While on that she called KRK a liar. She said, “Salman ji is a Bollywood legend, a blockbuster star. It’s a big deal for me if he says nice things about me. He gave me my mother. I was stressed after leaving Bigg Boss. I didn’t have any money.”

Rakhi Sawant added,”Ye KRK ek number ka jhoota hai. ‘My pants come from America, milk comes from Switzerland.’ Lokhandwala se Rs 750 mein khareed ke laata hai. Wahi pant pehenta hai aur jhoot bolta hai (He says he gets his pants from America. He buys it for Rs 750 from Lokhandwala and then lies about it)”.

However, KRK even after getting an interim order of not speaking anything about Salman Khan has not kept shut. He says he will continue to do so and has even thought of challenging the court’s order. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

