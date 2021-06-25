Ajay Devgn has been playing very wise when it comes to choosing scripts for remakes. Now, it seems like he has hit another jackpot by choosing a good content-driven film in the form of Naandhi for a Hindi remake. Scroll below to know more.

Yes! Ajay is doing a Hindi remake of Telugu hit Naandhi. For the remake, he is joining hands with renowned producer, Dil Raju. For those who don’t know, the film was released earlier this year and it met with some rave reviews. It’s a courtroom drama starring Allari Naresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead roles.

Naandhi remake will be backed by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Dil Raju Productions and Mumbai Talkeez (Kuldeep Rathore and Parag Desai). Currently, the hunt for the director and the star cast is in process.

The official handle of Sri Venkateswara Creations took to Instagram to share the news. “Happy to collaborate with @ajaydevgn for the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit, Naandhi! More details will come soon!” read the caption of the post.

Now, that’s a really exciting collaboration and we’re eagerly looking forward to it!

Speaking of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming movies, he has a drool-worthy lineup. He will be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Amit Sharma’s Maidaan, Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi (in an extended cameo) and Bhuj: The Pride Of India. He also has Mayday with Amitabh Bachchan, Chanakya helmed by Neeraj Pandey, Thank God and Kaithi remake, in his kitty.

Ajay also plays a cameo yet important part in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

