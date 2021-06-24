Actress Nikita Rawal has filed an FIR against a stalker who has been following her for a while. The actress mentioned he would be at every event or gathering she attended.

Nikita had given her a warning to him through the watchman but that didn’t deter the stalker, and she was forced to file a complaint.

“I had issued multiple warnings through our watchmen and my driver. But the young boy is not listening to anything. It’s hampering my mental peace and it’s hampering him as well as he is doing nothing. I had to take this step and I hope the boy stops this and focuses on what’s important,” says Nikita, who has been part of films such as “Garam Masala” and “Black & White”.

“Anyone who has done it or is doing it is not on. There is more to life than running behind someone. Let’s focus on our work and prioritise that. Let’s stay safe and get vaccinated whenever we can,” Nikita adds.

Filmmaker Pratyush Upadhyay has announced his next feature will be based on the coronavirus pandemic, and will unravel the mysteries behind the dreaded disease.

Upadhyay’s yet-to-be-titled film will feature Nikita Rawal in the lead role while other details about the project will be confirmed shortly. The filmmaker suggests there are secrets about the pandemic that have been kept hidden from the public, which will form the theme of her film.

“When I came up with the concept and the treatment of this film, I was confident that this subject has to reach the audience as soon as possible. People should know the mystery about the corona pandemic that it is still being kept under wraps on purpose. As a director this is going to be my second project. I have produced and directed a web series named ‘Secret Santa’, which is in post-production right now and will release soon,” said Upadhyay.

The director and his creative team have started pre-production on the project while the script is being developed.

Nikita Rawal plays a news reporter in the film. “When I was approached for this film, I was quite excited because this is an intriguing and challenging subject. As an artist, I have never played a journalist before, so it will be interesting and challenging for me,” Nikita said.

The whole pre-production team of this project is working from home and they are connected through video conferencing. If and when the lockdown is lifted and things become normal, the other work will start.

