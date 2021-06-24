The teaser of Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s “Filhaal 2” music video is all set to drop on June 30. Akshay shared a first-look poster of the song on Instagram on Thursday afternoon.

In the image, Akshay is seen riding a bike dressed in a black shirt, blue denim and sunglasses, while Nupur, who is the sister of actress Kriti Sanon, is seen sitting behind him, holding him and resting her head on his shoulder.

“And the pain continues… If Filhall touched your heart, Filhaal 2 — Mohabbat will touch your soul Here’s the first look. Stay tuned, teaser releasing on 30th June! @nupursanon @bpraak @ammyvirk @jaani777 @arvindrkhaira@azeemdayani @varung0707@hypenq_pr @desimelodies #Filhaal2 #Filhaal2Mohabbat #DesiMelodies,” Akshay Kumar wrote as caption.

The song is composed by B Praak, the lyrics are penned by Jaani. The Akshay Kumar starrer is directed by Arvindr Khaira.

Talking about Mohabbat, Nupur Sanon shares, “Filhall has been not just a song but an opportunity of a lifetime. The phenomenal success of the song put me on the map for which I’ll forever be grateful to all the fans who showered their love and Akshay sir for being such a supportive co-star and mentor. As we now present Mohabbat, I hope we are bestowed with the same love and support, can’t wait to share the song, it is undoubtedly one of the most special experiences of my life.”

“Filhall” dropped in November 2019 and became an instant hit. The video currently has 1,018,249,237 views on YouTube and has over seven million likes on the website.

