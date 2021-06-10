Coronavirus pandemic created havoc throughout the world. As many have lost their lives to the dreadful virus, many have lost their jobs during the pandemic. However, actress Saumya Tandon feels grateful that she continued to get work even during these difficult times.

Saumya is well known for the lead role in the comedy series Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! She has also hosted shows like Dance India Dance, Bournvita Quiz Contest and Entertainment Ki Raat. The actress agrees that a steady flow of income is crucial in uncertain times like these.

As per Hindustan Times, Saumya Tandon has bought a stand and a light to continue shooting from home, all by herself. She said, “A lot of advertisements and shoots are happening from home only. I’ve hosted a couple of shows from home and shot a lot of social media ads as well. That’s very interesting. This is the new normal. I’m trying to adjust to new norms. I’ve become very good with the camera work, too.”

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! actress has also said that her heart goes out to people who have lost their jobs or had salary cut during the pandemic. She said, “My heart goes out to a lot of people, who have lost jobs, have had salary cuts and are left with very few savings. It has been very tough for them. Thankfully, I’m not in that situation, I work because I want to. But, there are a lot of people who’re in that situation. It’s so heartbreaking to see them suffer.”

Not just that. Saumya Tandon also stresses the importance of keeping oneself mentally occupied, too. Elaborating on the topic, the 36-year-old actress said, “It’s also integral because you feel productive, worthy and get the feeling that you’re doing something with your life. Otherwise, it becomes very depressing. There are so many mental challenges one has to go through. It’s not that just by sitting at home one is safe. There are a lot of challenges one has to work through with patience. Right now, we all are dealing with issues like confusion, restlessness, feeling lost, loss of purpose, insecurity about the future.”

