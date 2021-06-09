Kangana Ranaut finds one or another way to be in the headlines every day. The Panga actor has been making news for her battle with COVID-19 first, and then for taking digs at actors including Vikrant Massey and Ayushmann Khurrana, who were having some fun banter on their co-star Yami Gautam’s wedding pictures. But today, Ranaut has made it to the news for her tax payment.

Yes, you read that right. Kangana Ranaut has now raised a concern that she has not been able to pay half of last year’s tax to the government. While revealing this information she also claimed that she is the highest tax paying actress in Bollywood. The actor took to Instagram to share all this. Read on to know everything you should about the same and also what Kangana exactly has to say.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut wrote how she comes under the highest tax-paying slab with is 45 per cent of her income. But sadly she has not been able to pay off half the amount of last year. She said no work to be the reason for this. The story read, “Even though I come under highest tax slab pay almost 45 per cent of my income as tax, even though I am the highest tax-paying actress but because of no work haven’t paid half of my last year’s tax yet, first time in my life.”

But she made it clear that she does not mind Government charging her interest on the pending tax and she welcomes the move. Kangana Ranaut wrote, “I am late in paying tax but the government is charging me interest on that pending tax money, still I welcome this move.” Ending her post on a positive note, Kangana wrote, “Time could be tough for us individually but together we are tougher than the time.”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut who was last seen in Panga has a kitty full of films. While Thalaivi is ready to release but waiting for the pandemic to subside, she also has Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Dhaakad and a film on Indira Gandhi. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

