There have been multiple instances when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have oozed out massive relationship goals. From the actress wearing her rumoured beau’s t-shirt to secret spotting near each other’s house – how many more hints does one want? But what we do want is an official confirmation and it’s coming from Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Read on for all the details!

It was just yesterday when Vicky’s car was spotted at Katrina’s residence. Paparazzi even stated that the vehicle was parked in a protected manner behind the actress’ car. But clearly, the media is too smart and the duo couldn’t skin the radar. If that’s not enough, an arrival time of 3:30 and exit time of 8:30 was reported. Basically, the couple spent almost 6 hours together.

On the other hand, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor recently made his appearance at Zoom’s ‘By Invite Only Season 2.’ The actor was indulged in a fun game segment called ‘Quickie.’ The host asked him to name an “Industry relationship rumour that he believes is true or just a PR movie”

To this, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor responded, “Vicky and Katrina are together, it’s true.” Soon after, the AK vs AK actor was quick to add, “Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know.”

news for all the Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif fans, isn’t it? The excitement could be seen in the comment section that was filled with love for #VicKat or #Victrina fans.

Meanwhile, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor also revealed that his sisters Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are really picky about the woman that comes into his life.

“Sonam and Rhea are very picky about the women that come into my life. Nobody is good enough. They sometimes cut it off even before it ignites,” said the actor.

