Ever since Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 is announced, fans cannot wait for the third part of the superhit franchise. Unfortunately, the shooting of the film has faced a lot of hurdles and has got delayed. Earlier, the actress of the film Katrina Kaif tested COVID-19 positive, because of which the shoot came to a halt and later lockdown was announced. But now, the latest buzz will make all the fans happy once again.

Apparently, it is reported that Katrina will soon resume the shooting of the film. Certain restricted areas are expected to slowly open up, and that’s when the talented actress will be joining the team of Salman starrer. Read on for more details.

According to reports in Spotboye, Katrina Kaif will resume shooting for Tiger 3 once the lockdown is lifted. According to sources close to the actress, she is looking forward to beginning the shoot of the Salman Khan film as it is “extremely close to her heart”. Just like Tiger Zinda Hai and Ek Tha Tiger, in this film as well, the actress will be seen performing deadly action sequences, leaving her fans wanting for more.

Also, not to forget it is always a delight to watch Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan’s romance on-screen. These two have magical chemistry, and we can never get tired of it.

Hailed as one of the most loved Bollywood stars globally today, Katrina is known for surprising audiences with her versatile filmography. She will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi, and horror-comedy Phone Bhoot is now expected to soon begin the shoot of her another big project.

How excited are you to watch Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

