Akanksha Puri who will soon be making her OTT debut with some of the ace actors of Bollywood recently made headlines with her surprising story behind taking a vaccination and enlightening others to take their doses.

Advertisement

The star yet again was in cahoots for her act while travelling back to Mumbai from Indore airport. As per sources when Puri was at the Indore airport some minutes before boarding her flight the star helped a man who fell straight on his face unconscious and bleeding from the escalators. Akanksha coming from an aviation background and being trained for medical emergencies, she was witnessed helping the man gain back his conscious, she was seen providing a helping hand while the others at the airport just looked at the incident without providing any assistance or even calling for help.

Advertisement

Talking about the incident outraged Akanksha Puri stated, “It was shocking and very disappointing to watch people gathered and looking at a man falling unconscious but no one rather hardly a person or 2 coming foward to help while the others just wait back and watch, more over they ask you about ‘what happened’. I also overheard some talking behind my back that how could she go for helping a guy with blood on her clothes etc during corona.”

Akanksha Puri added, I mean people cannot be blinded by corona’s fear to an extend that they forget humanity. Saving someone’s life is an individual’s duty. If you learn anything at all about it why not put it for some use rather than keeping names. Highly disappointing.”

Akanksha Puri landed back to the bay last night and will be soon resuming shoots for her upcoming project.

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube