There have been many instances of Bollywood actors getting threatened by underworld dons. Many big names from the glamour world are present on this list. But today, we are going to talk about an incident when Dawood Ibrahim threatened Mithun Chakraborty, and the reason was Mandakini. But did you know it was Sanjay Dutt who eventually came to his rescue?

Mithun, who was at the peak of his career in the ’80s, had many projects in his kitty. His on-screen chemistry with Mandakini was loved by many, and fans wanted to see this Jodi more on-screen. Both these actors worked in several films together, and eventually, the rumours about their relationship started surfacing on the internet. This happened at the same time when it was reported that the actress was in a relationship with Dawood.

According to several reports, Mithun Chakraborty and Mandakini were believed to be in a relationship. This apparently did not go down well with Dawood Ibrahim, who seemed head-over-heels in love with the controversial actress. Even though both the actors disregarded these rumours, the underworld don did not seem to have believed them.

The next step Dawood Ibrahim took was that he sent his men to threaten Mithun Chakraborty. The star actor began to have continuous phone calls received at home claiming to be the underworld don’s men. He even received multiple death threats. Fearing the escalation of events, he rushed to his friend Sanjay Dutt for help.

Sanjay, who had openly admitted to having friends in the underworld, made some phone calls and saved Mithun from the problems.

Sanjay Dutt advised Mithun Chakraborty to stop working with Mandakini, after which we never saw the two in films together.

