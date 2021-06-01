Actor Sanjay Dutt posted a birthday wish for his mother, late actress Nargis, on Instagram, on Tuesday.

Sanjay posted a series of black and white pictures with her and wrote about how there is no one like her.

Nargis can be seen in the pictures with her husband Sunil Dutt and children — Sanjay Dutt, Namrata and Priya.

“There’s nobody else like you. Happy Birthday Maa,” Sanjay Dutt wrote, with a heart emoji.

His daughter, Trishala reacted to his post with a series of heart emojis.

Nargis died on May 3, 1981 after battling pancreatic cancer. This was three days before Sanjay Dutt made his debut in Bollywood with the film “Rocky”.

The late actress was known for her role of Radha in the film “Mother India” in 1957, besides numerous roles in films like “Raat Aur Din”, “Jogan” and “Babul”.

Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in the films “Shamshera” and “KGF Chapter 2”, which are lined up for later this year.

