We all have known Akshay Kumar as that actor who always keeps his friends around him entertained. From pulling off unimaginable pranks to keeping everyone on their toes with his impromptu jokes, he has gained the reputation of a mischievous entertainer on the sets. There couldn’t be one dull day with him.

A similar thing happened to Akki Kumar’s Bell Bottom co-star Adil Hussain. He recently revealed how Khiladi Kumar pranked him on the sets, which would’ve affected the continuity of the shoot, but luckily that didn’t happen.

“Working with Akshay Kumar is a pleasure because he is such a punctual person. He comes early in the morning. We finish our shoot by 5 o’clock in the evening and go home,” Adil Hussain said in his recent interview with Cinestaan.

On the prank Akshay Kumar played, Adil revealed, “He shook my hand and then took my watch. I didn’t even realise it. And then, just before the shoot, the assistant director comes and says, ‘Sir, the continuity watch is not there.’ And I’m like, ‘Arey! Where did it go?!’”

Adil will also be seen in India Sweets And Spices, which stars Manisha Koirala. On getting to work with the veteran actress, Adil said, “It was lovely and wonderful to work with Manisha Koiralaji because we have seen her films. She is an amazingly beautiful and wonderful actor. She is such an inquisitive actor. She kept making sure if she was doing okay or not from her co-actors and the director. And how hard she prepares for the role!”

