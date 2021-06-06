Remember Fawad Khan? The same handsome Pakistani actor whom most of the girls were crushing on before he could no longer work in Bollywood films. Well, we would say who needs Bollywood if they can step foot in Hollywood and especially the MCU universe? Yes! That is what is happening with this Khan.

We know that by now, you are already jumping with joy. Let us elaborate on the reports of Fawad heading to the West to become the brand new member of the MCU universe. Keep scrolling further.

According to reports in Spotboye, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has reportedly made his way to the West. Apparently, he has signed for MCU universe’s upcoming movie. As reported on the Twitter page of BBC Asian Network, the actor will be seen in Ms. Marvel. Though it is unclear now which part he will be seen in, the movie is set to premiere on Disney+ series towards the end of 2021.

Till now, there is no confirmation from either Fawad Khan or his team. But imagine if this is true, then wouldn’t it be exciting? It looks like the MCU universe is surely expanding its universe and experimenting by adding actors from across the globe.

Previously Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker brought to life one of the pivotal characters of the Marvel Universe, Kamala Khan. This marked as a game-changing element with a Muslim actor making her debut in 2013’s Captain Marvel.

Recently it was reported that Farhan Akhtar, too, will be joining the MCU universe. Well, Fawad Khan will be joined by the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor and Pakistani artists Nimra Bucha and Samina Ahmad. These actors will be joining Iman Vellani, who plays Kamala Khan (a.k.a. Ms Marvel), Aramis Knight seen as Kareem (a.k.a. Red Dagger), Saagar Shaikh portraying Amir Khan, Rish Shah as Kamran, Matt Lintz in the role of Bruno Carrelli, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohan Kapur playing Yusuf Khan, and Laurel Marsden in the character of Zoe Zimmer.

This series created by Bisha K. Ali is directed by four directors Adil El Arbi & Bilali Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon. How excited are you to see Fawad in the MCU universe?

