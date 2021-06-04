Marvel Studio‘s upcoming American superhero film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one of the much-awaited films of 2022. Reports revealed that the Marvel universe will collide with other realities which open up countless storytelling opportunities going forward.

After filmmaker Scott Derrickson stepped down due to creative differences with Marvel, the upcoming film will be directed by The Evil Dead’s Sam Raimi. The film will see Benedict Cumberbatch‘s goateed sorcerer ripping open the multiverse to tackle another interdimensional threat.

Interestingly, the classic trope of the evil doppelganger of Doctor Strange from another dimension will be introduced, as per the We Got This Covered report citing Daniel Richtman. Moreover, all the powerful heroes of Marvel Cinematic Universe will get a twisted twin. This means the Avengers will be pitted against the dark version of themselves who are also equally powerful. The upcoming films will have to deliver some epic action and drama.

The Sorcerer Supreme is one of the most powerful superhero characters in MCU. In Avengers: Endgame, the Avengers could defeat Thanos with the help of Doctor Strange’s visions of the future and alternate timelines. If any character could be most dangerous to bring destruction on Earth could the evil Strange.

One can only imagine what would occur if a dark Stephen Strange would appear in Marvel Studio’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The report claims that the evil character could bring the ruler of the Dark Dimension to Earth. While no official announcement has been made yet, the theory suggested by the report should become the reality then it would be interesting to see how the Avengers will defeat the evil characters.

Reportedly, Marvel is currently flirting with the idea and the possibilities seem to be endless if it comes true.

