Veteran actor Dilip Kumar is not keeping well. The 98-year-old star has been admitted to Mumbai’s Khar Hinduja hospital on Sunday morning. His wife, actress Saira Banu confirmed the news and said that he was facing breathing issues for the past few days.

Last month too, Kumar was admitted to the same hospital for a routine checkup. However, he was then discharged after all his tests were done. Read on to know the latest about his health.

As per multiple media reports, Dilip Kumar was admitted to the hospital due to breathlessness. As reported by NDTV, he is currently under the care of senior doctors – Cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale and Pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar. They are closely monitoring his condition.

Dilip Kumar lost his two younger brothers — Aslam Khan (88) and Ehsan Khan (90), last year due to coronavirus.

When the nationwide lockdown because of the pandemic was announced last year, Dilip Kumar revealed that he and Saira Banu were under “complete isolation and quarantine” as a precautionary measure. In another post, the veteran actor also requested his fans to “stay indoors as much as possible.”

Saira Banu, at that time, had also shared an update on the legendary actor’s health in the form of an audiovisual message, in which she said, “Sab kuch theek hai, allah ka shukr hai, aap sab ki dua hai (We have your love. We have your affection and we are so grateful to you and so grateful to God. God is kind, thank you).”

Dilip Kumar made his Bollywood debut in 1944 with Jwar Bhata. Since then, he has featured in several much-loved films, including Saudagar (1991), Devdas (1955), Karma (1986), Gunga Jamuna (1961), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Ram Aur Shyam (1967) and more. His last silver screen appearance was in the 1998 film Qila.

