It was only yesterday that Yami Gautam pleasantly surprised everyone with her wedding pictures with Aditya Dhar. Everyone has been talking about the actress and her love story with the Uri: The Surgical Strike director. But, talking about her past alleged affairs, it is not hidden from anyone that the Vicky Donor actress was once reportedly dating Pulkit Samrat. But, did you know that their affair was apparently also the reason behind Pulkit’s divorce from his ex-wife Shweta Rohira? Rohira had even accused the actress of breaking her marriage.

Yes! You heard that right. Shweta had initially blamed Pulkit’s family for their marriage falling apart, but later she accused Yami of breaking their marriage. Keep reading further to know more about this story.

According to several reports, Pulkit Samrat and Shweta Rohira’s divorce was one of the ugliest divorces in B-town. Just 11 months into their marriage, Shweta and Pulkit decided to part ways. Just a year after tying the knot in 2014, the fairy tale hit rock bottom for these two.

The duo started dating when Pulkit Samrat worked in the TV industry and stuck through thick and thin. However, months after their marriage, things went sour, and the duo ended up not celebrating their first wedding anniversary together.

While earlier Shweta had said that Pulkit’s family was the reason for their separation, she later, in an interview, revealed that it was Yami Gautam who broke her marriage. In the interview given to Mid-Day, Shweta Rohira made a shocking revelation that she suffered a miscarriage in 2015, and soon after that, Pulkit Samrat started dating Yami Gautam. “Yami broke my marriage. I have finally come out of my illusion; so many people cannot lie. Everything was fine between us until one person came in-between.”

In January 207, Shweta finally filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Pulkit.

Pulkit Samrat had, however, denied any link-ups with Yami Gautam. In an interview, he had revealed that he was left shocked by Shweta’s revelation about her miscarriage as it was a personal thing between the duo. He had also said that Shweta has falsified facts to malign his image and gain sympathy from the public.

