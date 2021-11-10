Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise opened a can of worms. His death led to Narcotics Control Bureau to crack down on the alleged drugs racket in Bollywood. The actor’s alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty suffered the most as she had to spend 28 days in Mumbai’s Byculla jail after they alleged that she was an ‘active member of the drug syndicate’.

Advertisement

The actress was subject to criticism and media trial as she was accused of abetting suicide, cheating, theft in the late actor’s house and later even drug consumption. Her bank accounts were frozen by the NCB last year she was booked in the drugs case following SSR’s death.

Advertisement

Now the latest report from India Today claims that a special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act has ordered defreezing Rhea Chakraborty’s bank accounts. The order was issued after the actress filed a plea for defreezing her bank accounts.

Reportedly, in her plea, Rhea had stated that “NCB froze the bank accounts and FDs by Notice dated 16/09/2020 without reason, and it is causing grave injustice and prejudice to her”. She also stated in her application that the operation of a bank account is required for making the payment of salaries of her employees and for fulfilling various tax liabilities including GST payments, etc.

Furthermore, Rhea Chakraborty had said that she supports her own lifestyle from the amount in the bank accounts and her brother Showik Chakraborty, who was also arrested in the drugs case, is dependent on her. The bank accounts, which has been frozen for nearly 10 months, is causing prejudice to her, so, they should be defreezed. However, Special Public Prosecutor Atul Sarpande representing the NCB opposed her plea and cited that financial investigation in the case is underway but not completed yet. So unfreezing her account could hamper the investigation.

The report also quoted Special judge DB Mane judgement after hearing both sides. The judge said, “From the reply of the investigating officer, it appears that there is no strong objection from the NCB side for defreezing the bank accounts and FDs of Chakraborty. In such circumstances, Chakraborty is entitled to defreezing the bank accounts and FDs subject to conditions and undertaking supported by an affidavit stating that during the pendency and conclusion of the trial of the case, she shall make the balance amount, as shown in the concerned account as on 16/09/2020, available for passing necessary orders, as and when required.”

Rhea Chakraborty had also filed another plea seeking her gadgets, a Macbook Pro Apple Laptop and Apple iPhone, be returned. The court ordered that the gadgets be returned to Chehre star as well but not before due verification and identification, and executing indemnity bond for Rs 1,00,000.

Must Read: Did You Know? Vicky Kaushal Almost Rejected Uri – The Surgical Strike; Here’s What Changed His Mind!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube