Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya has a huge fan following not just in India but also in different parts of the globe. According to the most recent reports, the actor is getting married to a Delhi-based naval officer, Rahul Sharma, and the pre-wedding festivities seem to have already kicked off. She was recently spotted participating in a wedding-related traditional function and fans cannot stop gushing about how stunning she looks.

For the unversed, Shraddha is a leading television actor who plays the role of Dr Preeta Arora in ZEE TV’s Kundali Bhagya. She flew to Delhi a few days back to get married and the piece of news has mostly been kept low-key by the actor and her family. She is expected to get married at Andaz Hotel, Aerocity, in an intimate ceremony with close family and friends. As her pre-wedding festivities kicked off, various fan pages posted pictures and videos from the function, taking the internet by storm, instantly.

In a video doing the rounds on Instagram, Shraddha Arya can be spotted surrounded by a bunch of older women, who are carrying out an important ritual at the function. The actor can be seen sitting on a couch while a woman puts a tilak on her forehead. Her bright smile is unmissable in the video as she patiently waits and seeks blessing from the people around. Have a look at Shraddha Arya’s look here.

Shraddha Arya can be spotted wearing a heavy red traditional wear here, which has a spaghetti sleeve pattern. The sequin-studded blouse has been paired with sober-colored contrasting bottoms which lets the intricate work stand out. Shraddha has kept the look simple in terms of jewelry with long earrings and a bunch of tiny rings. In makeup, she has opted for a matching lip colour with simple shimmery eye shadow.

