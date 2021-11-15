Bigg Boss 15 has lately witnessed a number of exits. Last week, we saw Raqesh Bapat come out of the house on medical grounds. He is currently been hospitalized due to kidney stones. On the other hand, Afsana Khan was ousted after she picked up a knife during a mental breakdown. Is Shamita Shetty next on the line? Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

Viewers would know that Salman Khan last night announced that Raqesh will not be returning to the show. He also announced that Bapat is now stable but has decided to take rest at home rather than participating in the show again.

Advertisement

Now, as per recent reports doing the rounds, Shamita Shetty left the show as well. She was all of a sudden not feeling well and had to get out of the house on medical grounds. The actress will be soon returning to the Bigg Boss 15 house when he feels fine.

Well, it looks like Raqesh Bapat not returning left a heavy dent on Shamita Shetty. But we’re sure, she will only get back stronger.

Meanwhile, Shamita after the Weekend Ka Vaar was seen getting emotional and even ended up saying that Raqesh ran away.

“He shouldn’t have come, as soon as the going gets tough, he runs away. At least stand and fight. I knew anyways he’s leaving as something was off. He knew he was going, he knew it and he didn’t tell me,” she was heard telling Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Neha Bhasin.

Neha was even trying to explain to Shamita that Raqesh was really sick, but the actress wasn’t ready to hear anything in favour of him!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bigg Boss 15 updates.

Must Read: Sooryavanshi Box Office: Akshay Kumar Beats His Own 3 Hits In 200 Crore Club (Worldwide Grossers)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube