Prabhas and Anushka Shetty starrer Baahubali – The Epic has made a roaring start at the box office. The word of mouth is impressive, and it is expected to pack a bumper opening weekend. The trends are in favor, as it has surpassed every single Telugu release of 2025 in morning occupancy except three. Scroll below for the day 2 updates!

Baahubali – The Epic Day 2 Morning Occupancy

According to Sacnilk, Baahubali – The Epic has registered a morning occupancy of 37.34% on day 2 in the Telugu belt. It has witnessed a considerable drop compared to admissions of 53.02% on the opening day. However, that’s expected, as the evening and night shows on Saturday and Sunday usually witness the highest footfalls.

SS Rajamouli’s directorial is giving Mass Jathara a run for its money, as Ravi Teja’s film has registered an occupancy of only 21.28% during the morning shows on its opening day.

Baahubali – The Epic vs Telugu releases of 2025

Prabhas & SS Rajamouli’s film continues to hit new milestones with its re-edited and remastered version. Baahubali – The Epic has clocked the 4th highest morning occupancy for a Telugu film of 2025 on day 2. It has surpassed Tollywood biggies like They Call Him OG and Daaku Maharaaj, among others. However, it stayed behind Mirai, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, and Thandel.

Take a look at the 10 highest morning occupancies on day 2 in Telugu cinema (2025):

Mirai: 62.97% Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 61.01% Thandel: 39.33% Baahubali – The Epic: 37.34% HIT 3: 34% They Call Him OG: 32.60% Kingdom: 27.39% Daaku Maharaaj: 22.36% Game Changer: 20.66% Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 17.75%

Another 10 crore+ day loading!

The epic action film created history for re-releases, scoring the biggest opening ever in India. Baahubali – The Epic reportedly earned 10.4 crore net in India on day 1. With excellent trends, another bumper day is on the cards, and it will be interesting to see its growth today.

